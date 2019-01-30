Threat to 'slit a policeman's throat'

A man has been fined after saying he wanted to "slit a policeman's throat”.

A MAN who told police he was "going to slit a policeman's throat” has been fined $1200.

Mosa Kadrie, 28, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to committing a public nuisance, consuming liquor on a road, contravening the direction or requirement of police, riding a bicycle without an approved helmet and riding at night with reduced visibility.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Kadrie approached patrolling police in Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct at 1.10am on December 29 and spoke to them, including saying he wanted to join the police.

He went on to say to them he was "going to slit a police officer's throat”, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard Kadrie then got on his bike and took a stubby of beer out of his pocket, before riding off with no helmet and no lights on his bike, Mr Beamish said.

When police stopped him on the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Coconut Grove and told him to get off his bike, Kadrie became argumentative and would not tell them his name or address, Mr Beamish said.

Again he told them "in five years he was going to slit a policeman's throat”, Mr Beamish said.

Kadrie's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client had broken up with his partner that day and was upset.

"He can't recall what he said to police,” she said.

Ms Varley said her client did not have a criminal history and his actions were out of character.

Kadrie was fined $800 for the public nuisance charge, and $100 each for not wearing a helmet, not having lights on his bike, drinking alcohol on a road and not telling police his details.

No convictions were recorded for any of the charges.