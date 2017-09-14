Threat to slit own throat

A MIDGE Point man subject to a Domestic Violence Order threatened to slit his own throat and blame his former partner the night before moving out.

This was brought to the attention of police on August 3 after a triple zero call at 7.10am was interrupted by a "scuffle” and terminated when the man seized the phone from the victim's hand and dropped it.

Police arrived at the scene at 7.58am and were told that the accused and victim had gone out to dinner the night before to discuss the end of their relationship.

The victim and her son went to sleep after arriving home, while the accused packed to leave the property in the morning.

Later that night, the accused entered his former partner's bedroom to get his phone charger and woke her causing the situation to "escalate”.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said the accused became aggressive, yelling at the victim close to her face, pushing her by the shoulders into the wall of the bedroom and making the threat to "slit his own throat”.

"The victim believed he would carry out those threats but he didn't have the knife in his hands,” she said.

"She was scared that he would use two hunting knives.”

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the man had no intention of self harming.

"The knives were in a tackle box in a cupboard and there was no indication that he went near them,” she said.

"He said the words, but he said he was never inclined to go any further than to make those threats, he never got his knife out or made a move to do so.”

A police search of the home for the hunting knives revealed a soft drink bottle fashioned into a water pipe which police suspected smelt like burnt cannabis.

When questioned by police the accused denied he smoked cannabis and said he only used the pipe to smoke tobacco.

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced the man who appeared by videolink to 40 days prison, declared the time served and ordered 12 months of probation.

The Domestic Violence Order was extended for another five years and the accused was ordered to not enter the victim's residence during this time.