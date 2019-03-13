Threatening disease making people blind

CANNONVALE residents have been warned to get regular eye health checks after signs of glaucoma were found in more than 76 people in the space of six months.

The sight-threatening disease affects more than 300,000 Australians every year, but half the people living with it are undiagnosed.

The condition causes damage to the eye's optic nerve, getting worse over time, but the only symptom of early stages is gradual vision loss.

Specsavers Cannonvale optometrist Fiona Barrett said early detection was key to avoiding blindness.

"Glaucoma is often nicknamed the 'silent thief of sight' because it has little to no obvious symptoms in the early stages and sight is lost at such a gradual pace, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late," she said.

"About 50 per cent of people who have glaucoma aren't aware they have it, thinking they have healthy eyes.

"I would recommend that everyone have regular eye tests. If we detect it in the early stages, treatment is simple and effective for the majority of patients."

Ms Barrett urged people to have routine eye tests ahead of World Glaucoma Week, March 10-16, which aims to create awareness for the disease.

Glaucoma Australia chief executive officer Annie Gibbins said anyone could develop glaucoma but some people were at a higher risk.

"In many cases, glaucoma is hereditary and the risk increases up to ten times if a family member has the disease," Ms Gibbins said.

"First degree relatives of a person with glaucoma have an almost one in four chance of developing glaucoma in their lifetime.

"Glaucoma Australia recommends all Australians 50 years or older visit an optometrist every two years for a comprehensive eye exam.

"If you have a family history of glaucoma or are of Asian or African descent we recommend you get your eyes checked every two years from the age of 40."