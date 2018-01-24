Threats to harm and kill employer's son

AN AIRLIE Beach carpenter who sent 42 unsolicited texts in three hours, including threats to "bash the living s---" out of his employer's son, landed himself in front of a judge on Monday.

Geoffery John Kable, 53, fronted a Proserpine court pleading guilty to nine charges including possession of stolen goods, trespass, false plates on his vehicle and using a carriage service to harass.

The court heard Kable had been living in a cyclone- damaged house in Shute Harbour when the owners asked him to move his car from the garage so they could store repair supplies.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Kable decided to store the car 150m down the road at a house he presumed was abandoned.

"He had done work for the owners in the past as a carpenter but did not ask permission," Ms Smith said.

While there, Kable took power tools sitting in the garage because "he thought they were abandoned".

As his new car was unregistered and uninsured, Kable transferred the plates from another car he owned onto his main vehicle, so it "didn't look abandoned because it contained all his worldly possessions".

In a separate later incident, Kable had a dispute with a woman whose home he was living in while doing cyclone repair work.

He claimed the woman said she would deduct rent from his invoices, however she was under the impression the agreement was he could live in the home in exchange for the repair work.

"He had been having difficulty with her son since he began living there," Ms Smith said.

This lead to 42 messages being sent to the victim in the space of three hours, threatening to harm and kill her son.

Ms Smith said the texts were sent in the heat of the moment when "he had had a bit to drink".

"He wasn't thinking clearly and thought he was repeating what he had overheard her son saying, however admits due to the poor wording it could be constituted as direct threats," Ms Smith told the court.

"He has resided locally without consequence. A number of stresses and other related incidents have brought about what he faces court with today."

When police searched the defendant's car and found suspected stolen goods, including jewellery and a handbag, Kable said he had found them in a carpark.

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced Kable to 12 months probation for the burglary, possession of suspected stolen items, trespass and stealing charges, fined $800 and $500 for the harassing texts, fined $700 for the unregistered vehicle and false plates.

Convictions were recorded.