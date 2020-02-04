Menu
Police briefs
Three alleged drink drivers caught in past week

Deborah Friend
4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
THREE people were allegedly caught drink driving in the past week.

Police intercepted a Cannonvale man, at 1.10am, on February 3, on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach.

The 25-year-old's roadside breath test was positive, so he was taken to Whitsunday Police Station, where he allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.142.

He will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on February 24.

A 55-year-old man, meanwhile, will face court on February 17, after being caught driving with an alleged BAC of 0.091.

The man, from Jubilee Pocket, was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, at 9.39pm, on February 1.

A woman will face court charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.224.

The 24-year-old, from Airlie Beach, was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach, at 12.30am on January 30, and her roadside breath test produced a positive result.

She was taken to Whitsunday Police Station and her driver's licence was immediately suspended on-the-spot. She is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 17.

