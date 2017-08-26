Three-car crash blocks Bruce Hwy south of Proserpine

The occupants of two cars were rushed to Proserpine Hospital.

AT about 9.45 this morning a three-car collision closed one lane of the Bruce Hwy 15 kms south of Proserpine.

The occupants of two cars were transported to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries.

A third car's passenger and driver were interviewed at the scene by Whitsunday Police and were unharmed.

Senior Constable Lester Forsyth said a car entering the Bruce Hwy at Lethebrook Rd failed to give way.

"The car as come out and I don't know what happen from there but obviously (caused some) mayhem," he said.

Sergeant Stuart Adams of the Whitsunday Police said it could have been a lot worse.

"Especially when you see the car in the tree there," he said.

"It just takes one car doing the wrong thing and look what happens.

"A second of bad judgement and the price is paid."