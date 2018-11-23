Three centurions from same game

GOT IT: Canecutters fielder Ben Dawes takes this catch in last Saturday's Proserpine Cricket contest.

CRICKET: It was a batsman's paradise last Saturday as three players all made their way to triple figures to raise their bat in the air in a high-scoring affair.

Batting first, Warriors were off to a shaky start, slumping to 2/20 as Cory Lucht (1/26) and Liam Davies (1/58) made the early breakthroughs.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as Harry Quod and youngster Regan Knight both piled on the hurt.

Their 279-run partnership will go down as one of the biggest partnerships in Proserpine Cricket.

Quod hit 21 fours and three sixes on his way to a blistering 133 not out, while his partner in crime Knight hit 14 fours and 4 sixes to remain unbeaten on 127 - his first century in cricket.

Both players at times looked simply imperious at the crease.

All Canecutters could do was collect the ball from the boundary as Warriors raced away to 2/299 after just 36 overs.

Things didn't start according to plan for Canecutters, as an early wicket fell off the bowling of Ben Dray (1/59) to see Canecutters sitting at 1/5 after the first over.

Opening batsman Liam Davies and brother-in-law Jamie Bell combined for a 187-run partnership as Davies raised his bat for a well earned 119 runs (18 fours and three sixes) while Bell Jwent on to make 70 before youngster Jack Brennan (2/20) removed both batsman from the crease as well as any hope for a Canecutters victory.

Youngster Warrick Watts (2/60) picked up two wickets for his team with some spin bowling to dash the hopes of the Canecutters.

Daniel Smith (25 not out) and Ben Dawes (13 not out) swung the willow late, however the run rate was too much of an ask as Canecutters finished 5/247, handing a 52-run win to Warriors.

Tomorrow will see Warriors hoping to make it back-to-back wins, taking on Valleys from 12.30pm at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds on Kelsey Creek Road.

New or returning players to Proserpine Cricket are always welcome and can contact Dale Mengel on 0410895191 or Craig Brown on 49451983 for further information.