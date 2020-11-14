Three crashes in 24hrs: Woman injured in Yalboroo rollover

View from high in the Cathu State Forest. A woman was injured in a single vehicle rollover on Cathu Forest Rd earlier today.

THE region’s horror weekend on the roads has continued with a third crash in 24 hours.

Emergency services were called to Cathu Forest Rd in Yalboroo about 11.15am following reports of a car rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman in her 30s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with face and neck injuries.

Two other people in the car did not require transport.

In a separate incident, a motorbike rider was injured an hour earlier in a crash with a car at nearby Bloomsbury.

That was the second crash to occur on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this weekend.

A 23-year-old man died overnight when a car and truck collided about 9.20pm.

