THREE fire crews are on scene at a vegetation fire on Kelsey Rd, Bowen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had reported that a small hedge was on fire.

They are in the process of extinguishing the flames.

Queensland Rural Fire Services has warned that smoke may affect residents in the area.