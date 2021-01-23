Three dead after being swept off rocks at Port Kembla

Three people are dead after being hit by a large wave and washed into surf at a popular fishing spot at Port Kembla late Friday night.

Three people are dead after being hit by a large wave and washed into surf at a popular fishing spot at Port Kembla late Friday night.

Three people are dead after being hit by a large wave and washed into surf at Port Kembla late Friday night.

Police confirmed the group was standing on rocks near an area known as Hill 60, a popular fishing spot, when they were knocked into the surf just after 10pm.

A massive search operation was launched as police feared more people may have been washed into the ocean.

Witness look on as emergency services respond to a report three people had been washed into surf off Port Kembla last night, sparking a massive search operation. Picture: TNV

Emergency crews have been at the scene all night and an air and sea search has resumed at first light this morning.

"The search is to ensure there are no other missing people as eyewitnesses were unsure how many people were standing on the rocks when they were hit by the wave," a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services continued a search of the area after three people were confirmed dead as it was unclear how many people had been on the rocks when the wave hit. Picture: TNV

"The local police seem reasonably confident everyone has been accounted for - and there's no reports of missing people as yet - however, as a precaution they will continue sweeps of the coastline," a police spokeswoman said.

She confirmed three bodies were recovered overnight and post mortem examinations would be conducted.

Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District, the Marine Area Command, NSW Ambulance, rescue helicopters and local lifeguards worked involved in the operation.

Superintendent Gordon Dunlop will address the media this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Lake Illawarra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Three dead after being swept off rocks at Port Kembla