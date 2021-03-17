Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Three dead as plane crashes into car

by Ally Foster
17th Mar 2021 8:03 AM

 

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have tragically died after a plane crashed into a car in US state of Florida.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into an SUV and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The pilot and passenger on the aircraft died immediately. The mother, Megan Bishop, and her young son, Taylor, were left trapped inside the car.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Ms Bishop was reportedly able to pull herself free and the boy was rescued by emergency services.

The pair were transported to hospital in serious conditions, with officials later reporting the boy had died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the deadly crash, with officials suggesting the plane likely suffered a mechanical failure.

Originally published as Three dead as plane crashes into car

More Stories

car editors picks plane crash usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Matter of urgency’: Push for drainage review in Proserpine

        Premium Content ‘Matter of urgency’: Push for drainage review in Proserpine

        Council News An assessment of the stormwater network is due to start this week after a councillor spoke openly about seeing flooding in areas not usually affected by excess water.

        Two Whitsunday festivals to get slice of $480K cash splash

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday festivals to get slice of $480K cash splash

        Whats On The major events will receive a funding boost as part of a new program to support...

        Brother’s ‘abhorrent’ abuse has ‘ruined the life’ of sister

        Premium Content Brother’s ‘abhorrent’ abuse has ‘ruined the life’ of sister

        Crime A magistrate has condemned a former Bowen brother’s actions while sentencing the...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?