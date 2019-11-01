Three family members speed to success at Reef Titles

All three racing members of the De Courcey family finished the titles on the podium with father Andrew finishing second in the KA3 seniors, and daughters Isabella finishing third in the cadet 12s and Mia claiming first in the cadet 9s.

All three racing members of the De Courcey family finished the titles on the podium with father Andrew finishing second in the KA3 seniors, and daughters Isabella finishing third in the cadet 12s and Mia claiming first in the cadet 9s. Contributed

IN A determined and fierce display, karters of the Whitsundays left the Great Barrier Reef Titles decorated in accolades after a successful day out on the racetrack.

All three racing members of the De Courcey family finished the titles on the podium with father Andrew finishing second in the KA3 seniors and daughters Isabella and Mia finishing third in the cadet 12s and first in the cadet 9s respectively.

In the TaG 125 restricted mediums Whitsundays' Paul Frank nabbed second while 66-year-old Whitsunday driver Doug Penningh finished third.

KA4 Junior podium at the 2019 Great Barrier Reef Titles hosted by the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club with Nathan Brien (WMSC member) in first , Damian White (WMSC member) in second and Cruise Mason (WMSC member) in third. Contributed

The race event, hosted by the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club, drew karters from Mackay through to Townsville to revel in the location and enjoy a high quality of racing.

Club treasurer Tracey Stroud said unlike other racing events, a win in the final was anyone's for the taking.

"The heats only determine the starting position in the final rather than adding to a point system throughout the titles,” she said.

"Title meets attract people from all over the region and provide a higher quality of racing, so the titles are always a really exciting meet.”

Cadet 12 podium at the 2019 Great Barrier Reef Titles hosted by the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club (WMSC) with Lachlan Sullivan in first, Eli Tattle in second and Isabella De Courcey (WMSC member) third. Contributed

In the lead up to the Reef Titles, club juniors participated in a Karting Queensland development day.

The rising stars were shown tips on racing, kart set up and engine tuning.

Mrs Stroud said the improvements in racing were imminent and the training day was well absorbed by the junior drivers.

"Karting Queensland has identified the need to keep young people keen and interested and keep people learning and progressing in the sport,” she said.

"Our juniors were amazing and they responded so well to the training that was offered.”

The club will host one more meet for the year on November 17 for their end of year Club Championships.

(Back, from left) Daniel Spurway, Cruise Mason, Aiden Schulz, Chad Donovan, Navi Portelli, Jure Portelli, (front) Harley Denvers and Corey Stroud. Georgia Simpson

RESULTS:

Cadet 9

First: Mia De Courcey (WMSC member)

Cadet 12

First: Lachlan Sullivan

Second: Eli Tattle

Third: Isabella De Courcey (WMSC member)

KA4 Junior

First: Nathan Brien (WMSC member)

Second: Damian White (WMSC member)

Third: Cruise Mason (WMSC member)

The Whitsunday Moto Sport Club hosted the 2019 Great Barrier Reef Titles at the weekend. Georgia Simpson

KA4 Senior Light

First: Lara Hadlow (WMSC member)

Second: Liam Gibson (WMSC member)

KA4 Senior Medium

First: Adam Stroud (WMSC member)

Second: Andrew De Courcey (WMSC member)

TaG 125 Restricted Medium

First: Jason Stockman

Second: Paul Frank (WMSC member)

Third: Doug Penningh (WMSC member)