Crime

Three guards injured in multiple prison attacks

by PATRICK BILLINGS
21st Jul 2020 6:33 PM
Three prison guards have been assaulted in a series of attacks around the state.

One of the officers was headbutted by an irate prisoner at Woodford Correctional Centre about 2pm on Monday.

The officer had been interacting with the inmate when he became aggressive and launched the attack.

Another guard was injured as they went to restrain the prisoner.

Officers patrol a high security block at Woodford Correctional Centre. Photo by Chris McCormack.
Officers patrol a high security block at Woodford Correctional Centre. Photo by Chris McCormack.

 

Both officers are receiving treatment for facial and torso injuries while the prisoner was taken to the detention unit.

In a second attack officers were conducting a welfare check on a prisoner in the detention unit at Wolston Correctional Centre when he assaulted one of the guards about 6.40am on Monday.

The officer was taken to the medical centre for treatment of facial injuries.

 

 

Both matters will be referred to the investigation unit.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed the assaults in a statement today.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society to ensure the safety and security of the community," it said.

"We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

"Officer safety is Queensland Corrective Services' absolute priority. Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift."

Management and senior officers are continuing to support the officers, their families and their colleagues, the statement said.

Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time.

They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

 

