A woman allegedly assaulted three Proserpine Hospital emergency department nurses. Picture: Cameron L'estrange
Crime

Three hospital nurses injured in alleged ED assault

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 12:07 PM
Premium Content

A woman will front court next month over the alleged serious assault of three hospital emergency department nurses.

Police were called to Proserpine Hospital about 3pm Monday with reports of a disturbance at the ED.

It will be alleged the woman, who presented to the ED, became verbally abusive towards staff and assaulted three nurses, kicking one in the chest.

The nurses suffered injuries ranging from a bruised face to back injuries.

Police arrested the woman and was taken to the Proserpine police station where she was held in custody and charged.

She was later given watch-house bail and is to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 8 on three counts of serious assault.

She was also charged with public nuisance and obstruct police.

