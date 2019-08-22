Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A women in her 30s was left with minor throat irritation. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A women in her 30s was left with minor throat irritation. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes

by Emily Halloran
22nd Aug 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked on a popular airline at the Gold Coast Airport last night.

Paramedics were called to the airport located off Eastern Avenue about 6.40pm.

It is understood the unknown fumes leaked on a Jetstar plane which has just landed from Sydney.

Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.

One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services did not attend.

The Bulletin has contacted the Australian Federal Police and Jetstar.

More Stories

airline accident hospitalised jetstar

Top Stories

    Man refused to be arrested

    premium_icon Man refused to be arrested

    Crime A news article from NSW led a man to believe he couldn't be arrested when police came onto his private property

    Local inventor in running for national award

    premium_icon Local inventor in running for national award

    Business Cannonvale woman one of 10 finalists with invention.

    Goanna bite victim still in hospital

    premium_icon Goanna bite victim still in hospital

    News 'It just goes to show what these animals are capable of.'

    Footy fave now a national favourite

    premium_icon Footy fave now a national favourite

    Sport Sea Eagles coach makes top ten for his dedication to the sport.