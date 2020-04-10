Three hours of sweet viewing for chocolate lovers

Over the past three years SBS has encouraged viewers to slow down with its series of slow-TV programs.

Hours of footage of train and boat journeys made for a meditative experience in front of the telly and now there's a sweet new twist on the genre.

The Chocolate Factory: Inside Cadbury Australia, SBS's fourth slow-TV iteration, is a visual feast that will tantalise the tastebuds as well as educate.

Cameras follow the production of the Easter egg and bunny, the company's best-selling Easter products

To produce 477 million eggs and 14 million bunnies, Cadbury needs 6,014 tonnes of cocoa, 87 million litres of milk and 54 million kilograms of sugar.

"It was lovely being around the smell of the factory, but we couldn't touch anything. We did get the occasional bar of chocolate but it wasn't as alluring as one might think," says Mint Pictures' Adam Kay, who also produced the slow-TV programs The Ghan, The Indian Pacific and The Kimberley Cruise.

Chocolate Easter eggs take shape in a scene from the slow-TV documentary The Chocolate Factory: Inside Cadbury Australia. Supplied

"From a filming point of view it was absolutely a harder one to pull off. Going into a factory - and this was pre- COVID 19 - every time we moved rooms we had to wash down, change our overalls, put new gloves and hairnets on and wash down our equipment. I can only imagine what it would be like now.

"It was also incredibly challenging to select the right equipment to work in tight spaces and adhere to Cadbury's good food policy, which is pretty intense if you read the fine print.

"Without giving away trade secrets, there were lots of GoPros used and a lot of remote filming. Once we set up the cameras we couldn't get to them so we had to trust it. They couldn't stop production for more than a minute or two.

"For Cadbury to open their doors to this and allow small cameras to be put on those machines where a lot of IP (intellectual property) could potentially be an issue, they were absolutely amazing. "

The three-hour documentary takes a paddock-to-plate approach by following the chocolates' journey from the raw ingredients to the factory floor and, eventually, supermarket shelves.

A few of the 14 million Easter bunnies Cadbury will produce this year in a scene from the slow-TV documentary The Chocolate Factory: Inside Cadbury Australia. Supplied

"We go right back to the start of the hourney in the sugarcane fields in Mackay and the dairy farms in Tasmania," McKay says.

"When SBS set the challenge of moving the genre forward, as the director I wanted to maintain great production values and incorporate a journey - which is one of the founding principals of what slow TV is - with a multilayered storyline.

"Within this show are 60 graphics which tell the multicultural story of Australia through the prism of chocolate. For example, the Maltese workers were the first people who helped the sugar industry in Far North Queensland. They came from Malta and were pioneers of the sugar industry.

"It's a very clever way to tell the multicultural story of Australia."

While the documentary was always slated to air over the Easter long weekend, McKay says the slow TV concept has taken on a new meaning with much of the country homebound to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"I think timing is everything in life. I think it really will rate very well with what's going on," he says.

"Not that you shouldn't be watching the news but how much can we take in? This is a real chance to sit with the family at a safe distance, of course, and enjoy it.

"Before with slow TV you could say what was in it for kids? Why would kids watch a cruise or a train? This one is perfect for the kids. It may make them eat more chocolate (laughs) but it's the ultimate family viewing.

"You must sit down with a bar of chocolate and watch it."

The Chocolate Factory: Inside Cadbury Australia airs tomorrow at 7.30pm on SBS.