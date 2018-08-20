Menu
Wolston Correctional Centre.
News

Three hurt as guards, prisoners clash at correctional centre

20th Aug 2018 2:33 PM

THE Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit is investigating after a prison guard was assaulted following an incident at Wolston Correctional Centre late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) alleged at 5.30pm a small group of prisoners were seen damaging windows in a prisoner unit.

QCS report that as officers responded three prisoners allegedly assaulted a guard.

Two prisoners are also alleged to have engaged in self-harm.

They were stabilised and taken to hospital.

QCS Commissioner Peter Martin said even one officer injured on duty is one too many, adding: "The safety and security of our officers is a critical issue and is of the upmost importance." 

"I wish the officer a speedy recovery and I also want to commend the officers for bringing the situation quickly under control," Martin said.

wolston correctional centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

