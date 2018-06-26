Poor traffic report, three incidents in 16 hrs

Clean up of the car crash on Shute Harbour Rd yesterday afternoon.

Clean up of the car crash on Shute Harbour Rd yesterday afternoon. Peter Carruthers

IN JUST over 16 hours, the Airlie Beach region had three traffic incidents, one which involved a local woman being almost six times the legal limit at Cannonvale Beach last night.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police Jason Colley said the public reported the 35-year-old Cannonvale woman driving erratically.

When breath tested at 7.15pm, she blew 0.280.

Earlier on Monday morning, a 23-year-old Cannonvale man got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 0.171.

He had a passenger in the car when he went through the Shute Harbour Rd and Erromango Dr intersection and hit a light pole.

Sargent Colley said there were no injuries reported but the car had to be towed from the scene.

Yesterday at 2.45pm, a two-vehicle Cannonvale crash saw traffic down to one lane on Shute Harbour Road for 45 minutes while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services cleared oil from the road.

A late-model grey Nissan and a red 427 Ford Cobra SC Super Snake collided near the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Dr, towards Proserpine.

A child passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital in a stable condition while the 48-year-old female driver declined transport from Queensland Ambulance Service.

The 62-year-old driver of the Ford Cobra was observed to have lacerations on his legs at the scene.