Clean up of the car crash on Shute Harbour Rd yesterday afternoon.
Poor traffic report, three incidents in 16 hrs

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jun 2018 11:08 AM

IN JUST over 16 hours, the Airlie Beach region had three traffic incidents, one which involved a local woman being almost six times the legal limit at Cannonvale Beach last night.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police Jason Colley said the public reported the 35-year-old Cannonvale woman driving erratically.

When breath tested at 7.15pm, she blew 0.280.

Earlier on Monday morning, a 23-year-old Cannonvale man got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 0.171.

He had a passenger in the car when he went through the Shute Harbour Rd and Erromango Dr intersection and hit a light pole.

Sargent Colley said there were no injuries reported but the car had to be towed from the scene.

Yesterday at 2.45pm, a two-vehicle Cannonvale crash saw traffic down to one lane on Shute Harbour Road for 45 minutes while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services cleared oil from the road.

A late-model grey Nissan and a red 427 Ford Cobra SC Super Snake collided near the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Dr, towards Proserpine.

A child passenger in the Nissan was taken to hospital in a stable condition while the 48-year-old female driver declined transport from Queensland Ambulance Service.

The 62-year-old driver of the Ford Cobra was observed to have lacerations on his legs at the scene.

Whitsunday Times

