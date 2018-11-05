Truck rips through Macca’s car park

More than two dozen people were injured in a similar crash at the same location in 2009.

More than two dozen people were injured in a similar crash at the same location in 2009.

AT LEAST three people have been injured as an out-of-control truck ploughed through a McDonald's car park, smashing multiple cars and crashing into a unit complex.

Seven ambulance units rushed to the scene at the Fairy Meadow McDonald's restaurant, near Wollongong, at about 11am.

The truck hit at least three cars before pinning a fourth car up against the fence of the North Gate unit complex.

Medics are treating several patients including a 35-year-old male in a serious condition, a 17-year-old female and a woman in her 50s with minor injuries.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the truck driver, in his 20s, was being treated for lower back injuries.

At least three people have been injured as a result of the crash. Picture: Channel Seven

Footage from the scene shows water bursting from the top of a truck, as police and onlookers stand nearby.

A witness who was parked close by told the Illawarra Mercury he saw a truck "fly through the roundabout and up over a couple of cars".

He said he ran to the back of fast food restaurant to help the driver out of the truck and then around to an injured woman in her car.

McDonald's staff were seen comforting each other outside the store following the incident.

The restaurant has been closed and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

It's not the first time the McDonald's carpark at Fairy Meadow has been the scene of a serious accident.

In December 2009, 15 people, including five children, were taken to hospital after a truck driven by a P-plater crashed into parked cars at the same location.

The runaway truck overloaded with steel building material sped down Mt Ousley Rd, across the Princes Highway roundabout and into the carpark.

The injured children were travelling from a daycare centre and heading to a Wiggles concert at WIN Entertainment Centre.