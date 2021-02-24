Menu
Police have dealt with three children for damaging a former Proserpine school campus. Photo: Nicholas Falconer
Crime

Three kids ‘extensively damage’ old Proserpine classrooms

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
24th Feb 2021 5:21 PM
Police have dealt with three children allegedly caught damaging classrooms at a former Proserpine school campus.

Police were called to the former St Catherine’s Catholic College campus on Marathon St on the evening of February 15.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said members of the public alerted police to the incident and three children aged between 11 and 14 were found at the site.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said old classrooms had been damaged, including “extensive damage” to windows, walls and doors.

Two businesses currently operate out of the administration section of the former school campus, however, neither sustained damage.

Sen-Sgt Flynn said the children were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

