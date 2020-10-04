Menu
Three children, including an infant, were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a crash on the Brisbane Valey Highway on Saturday night.
News

Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Oct 2020 9:01 AM
THREE children, including an infant, were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene of the crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale just before 8pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said two primary school aged children, one with head pain and the other with neck pain, were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

An infant was also transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s both declined transport to hospital.

