Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three men and a boy have been charged with more than 50 offences after allegedly drugging and raping three teenage girls at a party in Brisbane last year.
Three men and a boy have been charged with more than 50 offences after allegedly drugging and raping three teenage girls at a party in Brisbane last year.
Crime

Three men and boy charged with rape of teen girls

by Thomas Chamberlin, Kay Dibben
3rd Apr 2021 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three men and a boy have been charged over the drugging and rape of three teenage girls in Brisbane last year.

They are facing more than 50 charges after the alleged rape at a party in Toowong last year.

Detectives allege the men aged 24, 21 and 20 and a 16-year-old boy invited three teenage girls to attend a party in Toowong before they were drugged and raped multiple times.

Police raided homes on Thursday and the men and the boy were arrested by detectives, who were helped by the dog squad, tactical crime squad and other specialist police.

The men and the boy have each been charged with seven counts of rape, three counts of administering a stupefying drug to commit rape, two counts of sexual assault, contravene direction and drug offences.

The charges against the three men were mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday,

Magistrate Sue Ganasan ordered blood and urine samples to be taken from one of the men for a disease test.

There was no bail application and he was remanded in custody, with his case to be mentioned on April 27.

Another man, who was remanded in custody, will make a bail application in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The arrests followed an operation codenamed Tango Whirlpool set up by police in December last year.

Police have appealed for anyone with further information relating to the matter or victims of similar incidents to come forward.

Originally published as Three men and boy charged with rape of teen girls

crime gang rape police rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flashback: What was making news in Proserpine in 1981

        Premium Content Flashback: What was making news in Proserpine in 1981

        Local Faces The removal of a beautiful tree caused upset, swimmers headed to championships and more. Here’s what was making headlines 40 years ago >>>

        BOM reveals highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday

        Premium Content BOM reveals highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday

        Weather PLUS: Find out what weather you can expect for the rest of the Easter long weekend...

        Last flying boat left in Australia to return to Whitsundays

        Premium Content Last flying boat left in Australia to return to Whitsundays

        Travel Whitsundays flying boat tours offer seat on the Grummond Mallard

        Woman thrown from car in Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Woman thrown from car in Bruce Highway crash

        News Two women in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Bruce Highway south of...