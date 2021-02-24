Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three men have been injured in a morning crash.
Three men have been injured in a morning crash.
News

Three men injured in early morning rollover

Crystal Jones
24th Feb 2021 6:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three men have been injured following a rollover this morning.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the incident happened on Kevin Livingston Drive, Isis Central, at 5.38am.

A man in his 60s is being treated for spinal precautions, a man in his 20s is suffering a head injury and a second man in his 20s with spinal precautions and upper limb injuries.

A single vehicle was involved in the crash.

Crews are still believed to be on scene at time of publishing.

More Stories

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Premium Content Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Council News The region’s cemetery policy, Whitsunday Paradise development, a new Bowen BMX track and more will reach the council table.

        'These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die'

        Premium Content 'These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die'

        Politics George Christensen says medical practitioners should be fined if they fail to...

        Resort unveils new sensory room for children with autism

        Premium Content Resort unveils new sensory room for children with autism

        Travel The Whitsunday owner says the room was a ‘passion project’ for his team and aims to...

        Woman charged after allegedly crushing man between cars

        Premium Content Woman charged after allegedly crushing man between cars

        Crime Airlie police claim she was over the blood alcohol limit when she tried to light a...