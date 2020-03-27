Three more flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

Queensland Health has added three flights into the region onto it’s alert list after confirming coronavirus patients were on-board.

Queensland Health has added three flights into the region onto it’s alert list after confirming coronavirus patients were on-board.

NEW flights linked to the Mackay region have been added to Queensland Health's contact tracing list.

An Emirates flight to Mackay and two Virgin flights in and out of Proserpine are among those on the growing number of public alerts as the state battles the virus crisis.

Some passengers on Emirates flight EK5901 from Brisbane to Mackay on March 18 will need to self-isolate for 14 days and will be urged to contact a doctor immediately if unwell.

Virgin flight VA1115 from Brisbane to Proserpine on March 20 and Virgin flight VA1118 from Proserpine to Brisbane on March 22 have also been highlighted.

Seat numbers on these flights that were close to a confirmed coronavirus case are not yet listed.

Public contact tracing alerts will be removed from the list after 14 days if they are no longer applicable.

If you were on the relevant flights and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. For full access to our journalism - and to download the digital edition of the newspaper as it is printed every day - subscribe here

For the latest news on coronavirus, click here