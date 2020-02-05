Three nights of live music on the beach

HEADLINER: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows will be at Party Bands in Paradise at Cape Gloucester. Picture: Wezzy Cruze

TOP live acts The Black Sorrows, Bourbon Street and Electrik Lemonade will headline a popular Whitsunday music festival in March.

Party Bands in Paradise was a sold-out success last year and organisers are predicting an encore at this year’s event.

Half the 400 tickets for the three-night event at Cape Gloucester Resort have sold and there’s still more than a month to go.

The headline acts along with the Pixie Chicks, an Australian Dixie Chicks Tribute Band, are among the 18 bands performing on stage at Montes.

Event promoter Gavin Butlin said what made the small festival special was that the music was performed close to the shoreline and could be enjoyed on the beach.

“It’s paradise,” he said.

Anyone who had been to Cape Glouster knew how beautiful it was, Mr Butlin said, and with the event being held in mid-March the weather would be cooler.

There will be no camping on site this year and some accommodation is booked out. Mr Butlin recommends checking out airbnbs in the area and contacting Dingo Beach Caravan Park.

“A free bus will running throughout the three days,” he said.

After the success of last year and with the continual success of the Airlie Beach Music Festival, the Whitsundays is gaining a great reputation for live music events.

Mr Butlin said people would be travelling from Townsville, Home Hill, Ayr, Bowen and Mackay.

He said what made live music special was the happiness it brought.

“It creates an atmosphere. People are happy, they hug, they dance and have a good time,” he said.

Another unique part of the event is boat access to the event. Being on the beach, many people last year sailed into the area.

“They would come and enjoy the music and then go back and sleep on their boats,” Mr Butlin said.

The music will play from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22.

There will be different genres to suit different people. Children are welcome but are not permitted to stay after 9pm.

Mr Butlin recommends booking early. Only 400 tickets have been allocated.

For more information phone 0411 477 908 or visit capeg.com.au.

The full line-up for Party Bands in Paradise:

The Black Sorrows

Bourbon Street

Electrik Lemonade

Pixie’s Chicks (Australia face Dixie Chicks Tribute Band)

James Bennett

Pixie Jenkins

Innocent Eve

Chris Matthews Music

Tim Griffin Musician

Gypsysoldiers

Rebelquin

Stone Faced Heathens

ViVa Fiesta Band

Jingo & The Moonlighter