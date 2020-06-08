Three people charged with armed robbery

THREE people appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court today charged with armed robbery.

Chantelle Louise Emslie, 38, Vicky-Marie Philippi, 37, and Lyall John Geesu, 33, have all been charged with entering a dwelling with intent, and armed robbery, at an Airlie Beach backpackers.

The alleged robbery happened yesterday (Sunday June 7) and all three defendants were in custody and appeared in the dock for the mention and bail application.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Emslie, from Mackay, had come to the area because the father of her youngest daughter lived in Airlie Beach.

“They had made arrangements for the daughter to see her father,” Ms Smith said.

“She was at Vicky’s house, a friend from when she lived in the area, and they got a call to go and collect Mr Geesu.

“They attended X-Base Backpackers and collected Mr Geesu and then went back through Cannonvale to collect the daughter and were coming back to Jubilee Pocket, where Vicky lives, when they were intercepted by police.

“Her main concern is returning to Mackay to continue the care of her children. She resists allegations in relation to the robbery and home invasion.”

Police prosecutor Sgt Emma Myors said police allege that Emslie was identified by the victim, who described the implements used, which were in the car, and property of the victim was also in the car.

Magistrate James Morton said there were allegations of an orange coloured hammer and demands for money from the victim, who managed to escape from the room at X-Base.

“The car’s been pulled up later and some items were found in the car – allegedly, items from that location,” he said.

“The offences are serious enough in nature that if you were convicted, there would be a serious outcome.”

Emslie was also charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils that had been used.

Philippi, from Jubilee Pocket, was also charged with possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and Geesu, from Bowen, was also charged with possessing utensils that had been used and possessing a knife in a public place.

The prosecution opposed bail for all three defendants.

However, Magistrate James Morton granted the defendants bail, with varying conditions attached for each defendant. All three are forbidden from contacting or approaching the victim or the co-accused.

The case was adjourned until August 3 for a committal mention.