Three people in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Three people hospitalised following single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway in Proserpine. Picture: Heidi Petith

Three people are in hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Lascelles Ave and the Bruce Highway south of Whitsunday Coast Airport about 9.05am.

Proserpine Police acting officer-in-charge Shaun Myors said three people were trapped inside the vehicle and were subsequently taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 20s was suffering from a minor head injury and hip pain while a second man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s both sustained minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Myors said the three people were lucky to escape serious injuries or worse.

“Over the Easter period police will have a presence on the roads and urge road uses to remain safe over the period,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said all three patients were in a stable condition.

