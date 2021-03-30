Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people hospitalised following single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway in Proserpine. Picture: Heidi Petith
Three people hospitalised following single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway in Proserpine. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Three people in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Lillian Watkins
Elyse Wurm
& , Lillian.Watkins@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are in hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Lascelles Ave and the Bruce Highway south of Whitsunday Coast Airport about 9.05am.

Proserpine Police acting officer-in-charge Shaun Myors said three people were trapped inside the vehicle and were subsequently taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 20s was suffering from a minor head injury and hip pain while a second man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s both sustained minor injuries.

More stories:

Emergency services rush to truck crash on Peak Downs

Drug-addicted amputee says 18 months in jail is too long

Senior Sergeant Myors said the three people were lucky to escape serious injuries or worse.

“Over the Easter period police will have a presence on the roads and urge road uses to remain safe over the period,” he said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said all three patients were in a stable condition.

bruce highway crashes proserpine proserpine hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        Health EIGHT new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Queensland community and another two cases have been detected in hotel quarantine overnight.

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Premium Content Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Health Health authorities scramble to contain Queensland COVID cluster

        Dalrymple Bay releases share buyback update

        Premium Content Dalrymple Bay releases share buyback update

        Business The company said it was committed to maintaining an investment grade balance...