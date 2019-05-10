Menu
SEARCHING: Police are appealing to the public for assistance in their investigations.
Crime

Three people Whitsundays police warn you not to approach

Georgia Simpson
by
10th May 2019 6:00 AM
DO THESE people look familiar to you?

Whitsunday Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with current investigations regarding stealing and wilful damage.

Police think the people pictured below could aid these investigations.

1. Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale

Whitsunday police are looking for these people.
Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Sunday, May 5 about 5.50pm.

Reference number: QP1900889916

2. Main St, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday police are looking for these people.
Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Saturday, March 16 about 7pm.

Reference number : QP1900538509

3. Main St, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday police are looking for these people.
Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Saturday, March 16 about 7pm.

Reference number: QP1900538509

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Both Policelink and Crime Stoppers operates 24 hours a day.

Whitsunday Times

