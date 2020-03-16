Three social housing projects underway across SE Qld

Work has started on 30-unit social housing complex in North Ipswich.

WORK on a new social housing complex has begun in Ipswich, with construction on another two projects already underway across the city.

The $10.4 million 30-unit project in North Ipswich is being built at 26 The Terrace.

Construction company Paynter Dixon has been contracted by the State Government to develop the suburb's first six-storey complex.

The project will support about 600 jobs associated with its construction and it is expected to be finished by April next year.

It will house 20 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units.

Five of the units will be fully adaptable for people with a disability, providing wheelchair or pram access and accessible features such as extra clearance spaces.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he had not heard any concerns from residents and believed the location of the site was "ideal".

The complex is 150m from Riverlink Shopping Centre and 500m from the Ipswich train station.

"That area already has a lot of unit development," Mr Madden said.

"There is social housing in that area. There is good transport access and the parks with North Ipswich Reserve just in front of the development."

Work is also underway on a multi-level social housing apartment building with 20 units in the Ipswich CBD, on the site of the former RACQ heritage building.

Construction is almost at the halfway mark for a three-storey building at 65 South Station Rd, Booval, which will have 11 one-bedroom and one two-bedroom unit.

It is expected to be finished by September.

The projects are being built are under the State Government's $1.8 billion 10-year Queensland Housing Strategy, which is aiming to build 4522 new social homes by 2027.

This will include 159 in Ipswich.

"There's clearly a great need. I have residents coming to me constantly on the list for social housing," Mr Madden said.

"These three projects will really add to the number of units available for accommodation in the Ipswich area.

"We already know that social housing works for young families with children, seniors and people living with disabilities or injuries."