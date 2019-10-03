Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Cannon Valley this morning.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Cannon Valley this morning. Monique Preston
News

Three taken to hospital after Cannon Valley crash

Monique Preston
by
3rd Oct 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.50am: Three people are in a stable condition at Proserpine Hospital after a two-car collision at Cannon Valley this morning.

A Mackay Health spokeswoman said a 46-year-old woman, a six-year-old girl and a 32-year-old man were all being treated at the hospital.

 

INITIAL 8.45pm: Six people were involved in a crash on Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd, near Crofton Creek, at 8.05am.

Two people were taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.   A woman in her 40s was suffering from neck and back pain, while a girl had neck pain.    Four other people were also involved in the crash. 

cannon valley queensland ambulance services road crash traffic crash
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    premium_icon 'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    Rural Fourth-generation farmer says embracing change helps improve productivity and protect land for the future.

    Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    premium_icon Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    News 'Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.'

    Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    premium_icon Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    Health Help has arrived for the families and friends of people trapped in a cycle of...