Three taken to hospital after car rollover

A WOMAN has suffered significant arm and leg injuries after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannon Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

She was initially trapped in the Holden sedan before being freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters and paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A QAS spokesperson said the woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with significant arm and leg injuries.

Whitsunday Police Acting Sergeant Gemma Williamson said there were three people and a dog in the car at the time of the incident.

They were all taken to Proserpine Hospital, two as a precaution, she said.

Act-Sgt Williamson said early reports indicated the car had left the roadway and hit a culvert before rolling, causing injuries to the passenger.

"At this stage, we're investigating the cause of the crash,” she said.

The car involved in the crash was registered in Victoria and sported P plates.

Five police, two fire and rescue vehicles, and two QAS crews attended the scene of the incident which occurred about 50 metres on the Airlie Beach side of the Gregory-Cannon Valley Road turnoff just before 3pm.

Airlie Beach Fire Station Station Officer Kevin Tomas said their main role was to work with QAS to remove the woman from the car.

The southbound lane was closed for almost an hour while emergency vehicles lined the road.

Traffic backed up on both sides of the road before the lane was reopened about 3.45pm.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.