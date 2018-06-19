Menu
A fire, believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit, tore through a home at West Tweed this morning. 190618
News

Three taken to hospital as fire destroys home

by Steve Vivian
19th Jun 2018 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a fire tore through a home at West Tweed early this morning.

Three fire crews, including a Hazmat unit, were called to the Tattler Court home just after 7.10am this morning when smoke was seen coming from the home.

Neighbours said an elderly man and his disabled daughter were inside the home, with a carer on hand to help raise the alarm.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Kerry Webster said it was believed the blaze had started in an air-conditioning unit at the rear of the house.

Firies were able to contain the blaze to the rear of the home but estimated approximately 60 to 70 per cent of the home had been destroyed.

The three occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire comes just weeks after a wheelchair-bound man was tragically killed in a house fire at Tweed Heads on May 1.

NSW Fire and Rescue Services issued a warning earlier this week for residents to take heed during the cold snap, with heaters, electric blankets and cooking the main cause of house fires.

More to come.

 

