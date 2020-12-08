Menu
Shore Presitge Motor Dealer, 7B Fitzgibbon St, South Toowoomba.
News

Three teenagers charged after suspicious CBD fires

Tobi Loftus
8th Dec 2020 6:53 AM
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after two suspicious fires in the Toowoomba CBD on Monday morning.

Police confirmed early on Tuesday morning the three arrests had been made.

 

Suspicious fires in Toowoomba CBD early Monday morning. Catholic Schools Office, James Street.
"Detectives from Toowoomba have arrested three teenagers following investigations into two suspicious fires yesterday morning," a police spokeswoman said.

"A 16-year-old boy and two girls, 13 and 14, have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justices Act."

The two fires occurred at the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office on James St and the Shore Prestige Motor Dealer on Fitzgibbon St just after 4am on Monday.

 

Toowoomba police are investigating suspicious fires that damaged buildings and cars in James St, Fitzgibbon St.
The Fitzgibbon St fire destroyed six vehicles that were under repair at the time while the second fire caused extensive damage to an unused building at the former Toowoomba South State School, which is now owned by the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office.

Originally published as Three teenagers charged after suspicious CBD fires

