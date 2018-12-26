A man was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit.

A MAN was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit because he had gone to check his crab pots.

Robert Anthony Griffin, 27, of the Rockhampton suburb Berserker, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Griffin recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.166 when he was stopped for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Road at Jubilee Pocket at 11.34pm on November 14.

Griffin told the court at the time he had been drinking and thought he would be over the legal limit, Mr Beamish said.

Griffin was fined $1000 and had his licence disqualified for nine months.