Three prison escapees on the run

Three prisoners escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre’s farm Sunday night.

POLICE are this morning continuing to search for three prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre low security men's farm late last night.

The three men are:

RYAN, ALEX LEROY - 28 years old

He is serving 2 years 6 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Alex Leroy Ryan.

Description:

Height: 173cm

Weight: 64kg

Build: Light

Complexion: Olive

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Identifying features:

Chest Roses with a name on left side of chest. Cross on right chest.

Head 12, 13, 91, loyal, love, respect on neck.

Left Arm South Sea Island on inner forearm. Rose on bicep.

Right arm Roses on upper arm and forearm.

KERR, Ethan Joseph Arona - 18 years old

He is serving 9 months for Illegal use of a motor vehicle.

KERR, Ethan Joseph Arona.

Description:

Height: 176 cm

Weight: 54kg

Build: Light

Complexion: Dark

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Tattoo on left arm: "Gudjala"on inner arm

PARKINSON, Anthony James - 22 years old

He is serving 3 years for armed robbery.

Description:

Height: 182 cm

Weight: 70kg

Build: Light

Complexion: Fair

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

PARKINSON, Anthony James

Identifying features:

Chest Skull

Left Arm Faded tribal design

Left Hand Name

Left Leg Cross on rear calf

Right Arm Name with a rose skull with a cross on right forearm: rose with name. Skull on wrist. Rose inner forearm

Right hand "Hate" Numbers.

Right leg Tsv 4810 on calf

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.