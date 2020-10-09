Three Whitsunday teams land spot in the finals

Determination all around, Rosie Taylor and Jess Hehir shutting down Country. Photo Penny Grossi

THREE Whitsunday United teams consolidated their place in the finals with several matches played over the long weekend.

The Whitsunday women’s team continued their winning form defeating a determined Country Black team 8-2 at Whitsunday Sports Park on Saturday.

The first half was all Whitsunday with two goals in the first 10 minutes taking the score 4-0 at the break.

There was even more even battle in the second half with Country coming home strong and scoring two goals running with the wind.

Defender Alice Wheeler restarting play from the side line. Photo: Lyndelle Swain

The 8-2 result gives the minor premiership to the Whitsunday Women.

Willow Gaffney added another four goals to her tally, giving her a staggering 34 plus goals for the season and making her the leading goal scorer in the zone in any division.

The U13/14 Division 1 side narrowly missed being competition leaders as well after a hard-fought draw against City Brothers cost them the three points on Saturday.

A second game on Sunday morning saw the team down on numbers and missing several key players and facing a fresh Sarina side hungry for the win.

Violette Matthews led the team to a strong 4-0 lead at half time scoring two goals and controlling the middle of the park.

Edna McDonald launching another explosive attack. Photo Penny Grossi

Jazz Knezevic added a goal to his tally extending his lead as top goal scorer in the division.

The second half was a gritty struggle with Sarina surging back and scoring two goals quickly in the second half.

The Whitsunday team was down to no subs due to injury and it took a massive effort to take the win 6-2 – a true display of determination.

Every player gave it all, however Liam Steen stood up and shouldered a massive workload, shutting down several raids by Sarina and scoring the spectacular final goal with a header from a free kick.

This team is now guaranteed second place at worst and has two shots at a place in the Grand Final

Our other 2020 finalists, the U13/14 Prem team had a bye on the weekend but several players made the trip to Mackay to help the U15/16 make up numbers.

The team has secured third place in their division and has a strong chance of making the finals as the top three teams are extremely closely match.

A great result this year with half the Whitsunday United teams in the finals series.