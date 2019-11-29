Three Whitsundays centres unite to help bushfire victims

Bushfires have devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

Bushfires have devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales. John McCutcheon

COMMUNITIES ravaged by fires across the state and southern Australia need support.

As local neighbourhood and community centres in these areas have also been affected, the Australia Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association has put out a call to all their members to lend a hand fundraising to support these affected centres.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Proserpine Community Centre and Bowen Neighbourhood Centre have joined forces to raise money with a fancy dress dinner party.

"Our community knows the effects of a natural disaster after Debbie and how essential these centres are to a recovering community,” Ingrid Ruck, co-ordinator of Proserpine Community Centre, said.

"It was easy for our three centres to come together and lend a hand”.

The event will include raffles, a roast carvery and dessert and a fire and water dress up theme.

The RSL will donate $1 from every drink sold. The Fire and Water Fancy Dress Party is on at Blaze Café, Chapman St, Proserpine on December 7 from 5-8.30pm.

Cost is $22.50 for adults and $12 for children under 14, no booking required.