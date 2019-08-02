Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
News

Three-year old child found dead

2nd Aug 2019 5:27 AM

An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Orange tonight.

About 7.30pm on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established at the home and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Central West Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

More Stories

child death nsw orange police

Top Stories

    Bowen acting talent lands big gig

    premium_icon Bowen acting talent lands big gig

    TV Bowen-bred actor lands a starring role in a Netflix Original series alongside Hollywood stars

    • 2nd Aug 2019 6:00 AM
    Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    premium_icon Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    Crime A man has been told he isn't to go to Airlie's safe night precinct.

    The new underwater thing you can do in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon The new underwater thing you can do in the Whitsundays

    Travel They are designed to become playgrounds for fish.

    WINNER: Bowen's cutest bub is named

    premium_icon WINNER: Bowen's cutest bub is named

    News Did your bub make its way to the top of Bowen's cutest ever poll?