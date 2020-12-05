Menu
VMR Mackay public relations and marketing volunteer Daryl Howland said the radio room received the call from the men on-board a sinking 6.8m monohull vessel at 9am on Saturday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Fishing

Three young men cling to overturned boat at Keswick

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content

THREE young men on a sinking vessel had moments to relay their mayday call to the Volunteer Marine Rescue radio room before the line went dead.

VMR Mackay public relations and marketing volunteer Daryl Howland said the radio room received the call from the men on-board a sinking 6.8m monohull vessel at 9am on Saturday.

Mr Howland said the caller said there was a breach in the keel of the hull, with the vessel rapidly taking on water.

"Then the phone went dead," he said.

Luckily, Mr Howland said the marine rescue service had enough information to locate a young man and two teenage boys, who were stranded two nautical miles off Keswick Island.

Mr Howland said luckily the marine rescue service had enough information to locate the a young man and two teenage boys, who were stranded off two nautical miles off Keswick Island. Picture: JewelZee
Mr Howland said by relaying with recreational vessels near Keswick Island the helpless fishing crew were located.

He said when Mastermyne Rescue five arrived the crew found the men "clinging to the overturned boat".

Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay Mastermyne Rescue five. Picture: Zizi Averill
"To the credit of the young skipper he was quite calm," Mr Howland said.

"The two younger guys were a little unsettled."

Mr Howland said the boat was righted and towed back to Mackay Harbour.

"All were safe and sound apart from one boat in need of some pretty major repairs."

