Thrills and spills coming up at Bowen River Rodeo

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Lane Johns Jnr in the steer ride at a past edition of the Bowen River Rodeo and Campdraft. Dave Ethell

ONE of the most anticipated events of the year is just around the corner as the thrills, spills and chills of the Bowen River Rodeo heads to the region once again.

The annual event is held on historic Strathmore Station, 33km west of Collinsville, and is taking place over the weekend of June 7-9.

With attendees able to enjoy rodeo, live entertainment, licensed bars and on-ground camping all weekend, this year's event is expected to be another one to remember.

The two-day rodeo will once again run as the North Queensland Gas Pipeline Buck Off Melanoma Bowen River Rodeo, with rodeo riders from across Australia competing for championship points in support of helping to find a cure for melanoma.

Local contractor Ross Beak will supply the bucking bulls for the action-packed weekend, as juniors through to open bull riders attempt their luck at the eight-second ride for championship bragging rights.

As well as bull riding, this year will continue to see the inclusion of bronc riding, a sport that continues to rise every year as rodeo competitors attempt to ride a bucking bronco for the longest time.

Bowen River Rodeo president Daryl Walsh said spectators would be spoiled for options of what to do at the rodeo.

"Since 2018 the Bowen River committee has been busy preparing the grounds for everything that makes the event the success it is,” Mr Walsh said.

"The new grandstand built at the popular Mound Bar was a hit last year. From there you can see all the action happening in both arenas.

"If you haven't checked it out, I encourage you to do so this year.

"This year (also) sees the permanent inclusion of bush sports for the kids as well, which is great to see flourishing with all the future rodeo and campdraft competitors.”

Merchandise will be available on the day, with a new Bowen River fishing shirt for sale.

There will be live music at the main bar on the Friday and Saturday nights for rodeo enthusiasts to unwind with over a drink and a bite to eat.

Weekend and day passes are available for the event at the gates.

Day passes are: Adult $25, child (12-17 years) $5, aged pensioner $5, family (up to two adults and three children under 12 years) $50.

Weekend passes: Adult $45, child (12-17 years) $10, aged pensioner $10 and family (up to two adults and three children under 12 years) $70.

For everyone's safety, security and police will be present at all times over the weekend.

Visit the website for more information.