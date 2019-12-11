Thrills, spills and chills as speedway lights up Bowen

AN INAUGRAL motorsport event at the Bowen Speedway has been deemed a success, with over a thousand people turning up to cheer for some of the best riders in the country.

The 2019 Queensland Sidecar Championships tore up the Bowen Speedway, at the Bowen Showground, on Saturday night with about 1200 people coming out to watch the event.

The evening of racing was made even more special because it was the first time an elite-level motorsport event had taken place at Bowen Showgrounds since Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Taking the gold medal for the championship was rider Scott Christopher and passenger Hagan Campbell, who went through the night uncontested and didn't drop a point.

North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club media representative Ashleigh Smith said Christopher was 'stoked on the outcome'.

"He's just such a brilliant rider, he honestly will race maybe twice a year and when he does he just has an incredible flow to him," she said.

"Each track is different. Bowen, at 369m, has shorter straights and it is experience which lets guys like Scott get the upper hand on the track.

SPEED: Scott Christopher and passenger Hagan Campbell power around the Bowen Speedway. Trevor Corica

"On the night he was always the first to explode out of the line and it would see him go straight to the front."

Smith said solo riders struggled on the night, with the condition of the track set-up for sidecar racing.

She said when an invitational only solo event returns to Bowen in February, the track will be hardened to suit the solo rider style.

Smith said there were 'some small hiccups' from the event, however they were all things which were unexpected and easily fixed.

"We lost one of the speakers on the first corner, so the spectators there couldn't hear. That was unforeseen," she said.

"Overall we had positive feedback from almost everyone and the whole night was embraced by the community.

"It was amazing to see the support from the Bowen community when the formula 250 guys got out there and raced.

"They are mostly Bowen racers and the crowd really got behind their racing."

She said it was good to see no injuries from the event.

The next race event will be on February 15, 2020.

SIDECAR RESULTS

1st - Scott Christopher/ Hagan Campbell

2nd - Brodie Cohen/Damian Egan

3rd - Firth/Howard