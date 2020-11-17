Throwback to the days of bell bottoms and better parking

THROWBACK to the days when the breeze swept through mullets as people drove their Ford Mustangs with the likes of Bowie and The Beatles blasting over the radio.

There was less traffic on the roads and more widen open spaces.

It was the 70s.

But all hope is not lost as we near bidding farewell to the 50 year anniversary of a decade filled with tie dye and denim.

Residents can now relive their time with a blast from the past courtesy of the Transport and Main Roads audio visual collection at the Queensland State Archive.

More than 200,000 negatives, transparencies and photos from the 1920s to the 2000s from across the region are archived with snaps of everything from construction projects to new bridges and dams.

The Queensland State Archive’s acting manager of engagement services David Paterson said staff chose some of the most beautiful and interesting images and digitised them for the public to enjoy.

Shute Harbour Rd (1976). Picture: Queensland State Archives

Mr Paterson said “the vastness of the state” is what struck him when compiling the photos.

“Queensland is an enormous place and seeing all the city and rural roads with only a few cars here or there really adds to that sense of vastness,” he said.

“These 1970s photos really draw on living memory.”

The collection is part of more than 3.5 million items in the Queensland State Archives, which equates to 67 linear kilometres of records.

“There are so many photos and pieces of history we want to share from the archives,” Mr Paterson said.

“It’s always rewarding to see where we’ve come from.

“Also, with the rush of modern life all around us, and in a year of so much gloom and tragedy, I think we crave a simpler time – a time that many of us remember.”