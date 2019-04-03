'Thug' and son unleash vicious attack on neighbour

Corey Mitchell Mackay, 18, and his father turned to violence when a neighbour's dog escaped the yard and ran towards them.

A "THUG" father and his teenage son unleashed a vicious attack on a neighbour whose dog escaped the yard and ran at them as they walked their own.

The Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the father grabbed the dog by its collar and an argument broke out between him and the owner.

This escalated to physical violence when the soon-to-be victim pulled his phone out to call police.

The father slapped the phone from his hand, grabbed and squeezed him around the throat.

As this happened the son, Corey Mitchell Mackay, 18, walked up the stairs towards the victim's partner who had watched the incident unfold with a baby in her arms.

The victim, "terrified", chased and grabbed Mackay junior in an attempt to stop what he thought would be an attack on his partner.

The father jumped in, and all three men fell down the stairs, smashed a window and Mackay junior began to throw punches, which the court heard did not connect but were "totally unjustified".

Mackay junior took the man's phone and smashed it, before he left the scene.

His father then followed the victim under his home, head-butted and broke his nose.

Mackay junior pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the assault occasioning bodily harm in company, and that he stole and wilfully damaged the phone.

Throughout his sentence, one of Mackay's supporters chuckled and mumbled comments as details of both men's offence and the victim's statement were read to the court.

The court heard the victim also suffered cuts and bruises and he and his family had since moved because of the attack.

The court heard Mackay's father, the co-accused, was a "thug" with an extensive criminal history which included stints in prison during his son's young life.

Mackay senior had previously been sentenced for the assault to 15-months' jail to serve two months, with a condition he undergo anger management and pay $3000 to the victim.

The court heard since his father was jailed, Mackay junior had become the "man of the house" and his casual full-time concreting wage supported his stepmother and two younger siblings.

Mackay was sentenced to six-months' jail, wholly suspended for three years and ordered to pay $1000 compensation to the victim.

He was sentenced to one-month jail for destroying the phone, and discharged on the wilful damage.