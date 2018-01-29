Thunderstorms could see Cedar Creek Falls flowing again

"IS Cedar Creek Falls flowing?” has to be one of the most asked questions on local social media after it has been raining.

So much so Grotty Yachty had T-shirts printed with the question, which never fails to be asked and never fails to be the butt of online jest.

On Thursday however, after it had been raining, Benny Jones took the question to the next level and created a Facebook group called Is Cedar Creek Flowing?

By Thursday afternoon it had more than 100 members and now it now has just over 217.

Last Thursday a member of the group posted a drone video showing a slight trickle coming over the falls.

Yesterday morning drone footage supplied by Blake Nott showed the falls still not flowing.

Have a look at the new group on Facebook.

Weather forecast

The Whitsundays is expected to see a few more showers throughout this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.