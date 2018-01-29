Thunderstorms could see Cedar Creek Falls flowing again

"IS Cedar Creek Falls flowing?” has to be one of the most asked questions on local social media after it has been raining.
So much so Grotty Yachty had T-shirts printed with the question, which never fails to be asked and never fails to be the butt of online jest.
On Thursday however, after it had been raining, Benny Jones took the question to the next level and created a Facebook group called Is Cedar Creek Flowing?
By Thursday afternoon it had more than 100 members and now it now has just over 217.
Last Thursday a member of the group posted a drone video showing a slight trickle coming over the falls.
Yesterday morning drone footage supplied by Blake Nott showed the falls still not flowing.
Have a look at the new group on Facebook.
Weather forecast
The Whitsundays is expected to see a few more showers throughout this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
- Monday: Mostly sunny. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.
- Wednesday: Hot. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
- Thursday: Hot. Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.
- Friday through to Sunday: A shower or two.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.