Thursday road closure update

BE AWARE: The Department of Transport and Main Roads had 43 high priority alerts listed on its website.

HEAVY rain in the region has resulted in hazards and several road closures.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) had 43 high priority alerts in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac area as result of heavy rain at 9am Thursday.

TMR indicated the Bruce Highway is open from Ayr to Mackay.

Crofton Creek Bridge no longer has water on the road, while Hamilton Plains still has water over the road but is open.

A stretch of the Bruce Highway is closed from Pioneer Mill Park Rd in Brandon to Alligator Creek Rd at Alligator Creek is closed in both directions.

TMR says the Haughton River Bridge is flooded and traffic is being stopped at Alligator Creek just outside of Townsville and Sandy Corner just outside of Brandon.

In Bowen, long-term flooding had resulted in the closures of Russells Crossing, and Inverdon Rd with East Euri Rd closed as a result of flash flooding.

These roads have been closed in both directions, and the next inspection to determine if the roads are safe for motorists, is scheduled for Friday.

TMR indicates Albeitz Road in Bowen had water over the road at 8.43am Thursday. Delays are expected with lane or lanes reduced northbound towards Guthalungra.

Strathmore Rd at Mount Wyatt / Springlands has been restricted to four-wheel drives only, as the bridge is under water at Bowen River. The last update for this hazard was noon on Wednesday, with the next road inspection scheduled for Friday.

Dougherty's Rd and Staffords Rd in Bloomsbury have been closed in both directions due to flash flooding, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Cedar Creek Falls Rd at Palm Grove is closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

Stretches of the Bruce Highway at Balberra, just before the BP truck stop turn off and at Clairview near the Connollys Rd intersection has suffered damage, resulting in potholes and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

The Mackay Eungella Road at Eungella has flood debris on the road between Netherdale and top of the range. Traffic control is on scene and long delays are expected due to reduced lanes.

Cathu O'Connell River Road at Yalboroo is closed to all traffic in both directions due to flash flooding.

TMR indicated the Bruce Highway is open from Bowen to Mackay.

Whitsunday Coast Airport advised on its Facebook page that flights for today are scheduled to operate normally.

Whitsunday Transit announced via its Facebook page, all school bus services will be running today, with delays expected due to conditions.

A spokesperson confirmed all other Whitsunday Bus services would be running as normal today.