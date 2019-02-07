Thursday road closure updates

This is a sign that has become common in the Whitsundays this week as roads were closed because of water over them.

ELEVEN days of heavy rain has resulted in long-term road closures in the region.

The Whitsunday Regional Council (WRC) disaster dashboard had 35 updated road conditions across the region as of 11.15am today.

Hamilton Plains has water over the road, although it still remains open.

There was a large pothole in the right lane northbound to Airlie Beach being patched in emergency repairs on Wednesday morning.

Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at the Crofton Creek Bridge is still closed to traffic in all directions and Saltwater Creek Rd in Palm Grove remains closed due to long term flooding.

Collingvale Rd in Gregory River remains closed in both directions.

The Department of Traffic and Main Roads cites the North and Far North Queensland monsoon trough as the reason.

Strathdickie Rd at Hamilton Plains is closed due to flooding.

The Bruce Highway in Myrtlevale near the Cannon Valley Rd intersection has severely damaged from the weather with potholes, and sections of the road have lifted.

TMR's interactive traffic map indicate despite the damage, it remains open with a lane or lanes reduced in all directions.

A separate section of the Bruce Hwy in Myrtlevale has water over the road at Myrtle Creek Bridge between Proserpine and Bowen.

The Bruce Hwy is open from Mackay through to Home Hill, just before Ayr, where it is cut between Plantation Creek and the Burdekin River due to flooding.

FOXDALE

Spruce Rd in Foxdale remains closed due to flooding.

THOOPARA, LETHEBROOK, ANDROMACHE, MT WYATT

Thoopara Rd just before the Gunyarra Rd intersection in Thoopara remains closed due to flooding.

Gunyarra Rd near Goorganga Creek in Andromache / Goorganga Creek remains closed, due to flooding.

Strathmore Rd in Mount Wyatt remains closed due to flooding.

Bruce Highway in Lethebrook is flooded, but remains open. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

BLOOMSBURY

Caping Rd, Staffords Rd and Doughtery's Rd in Bloomsbury remain closed due to flooding.

Midge Point Rd near the service station, has re-opened but there is still water over the road and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

BOWEN

Bowen has seven road incidents according to the WRC disaster dashboard.

Kings Beach Rd, East Euri Rd, Russells Crossing, Queens Rd and Inverdon Rd remain closed to traffic in both directions due to flooding.

Albeitz Road just off the Bruce Hwy has a lane or lanes reduced northbound towards Guthalungra with delays expected.

WRC disaster dashboard advised drivers to proceed with caution along Richmond Rd and Soldiers Rd in Bowen, as there is an 'incident'.

YALBOROO

Cathu O'Connell River Rd in Yalboroo is closed to all traffic due to flooding.