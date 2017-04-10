29°
News

Tia escapes dingo encounter

Jacob Wilson | 10th Apr 2017 3:32 PM
Short-haired pointer dog Tia returned to her Strathdickie home after a dingo encounter yesterday.
Short-haired pointer dog Tia returned to her Strathdickie home after a dingo encounter yesterday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER enduring winds, floods and excessive damage, Whitsunday residents in rural areas are now having to contend with roaming dingoes.

A Strathdickie resident took to Facebook to warn of increased sightings and the moment Craig Stolte saw his beloved pet dog Tia chased away by five dingoes on Strathdickie Road he thought it was all over.

That was until he miraculously found her lying on his front verandah at 3.30am this morning as his son Josh woke up for a glass of water.

The four-year-old short-haired pointer dog returned almost untouched with only a few minor cuts on her nose.

Tia's escape took her on a long adventure yesterday, with her sighted at Plants Whitsunday, 8km away from home before Craig and Josh found her in a farmer's paddock on Strathdickie Road being chased away by the dingoes.

"I saw three dingoes on one side and two on the other bouncing along and thought this doesn't look good," Mr Stolte said.

"Next, we heard a bark and some commotion, we tried to get around but couldn't get through because of the trees and barbed wire and we couldn't get her, so I just thought, have faith, we don't know yet."

Mr Stolte described the re-union as "unbelievable".

"Everyone absolutely adores her she is a great little dog, brilliant little family dog," he said.

"It was just unbelievable, she came out unscathed and as good as gold, we checked her for ticks and everything and didn't find anything.

"So we gave her dinner and a drink of water and Josh said he was going back to bed and took her with him."

Mr Stolte said he planned to get in touch with Whitsunday Regional Council to discuss the possibility of setting dingo traps.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  dingoes strathdickie

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Big 4 keeps tourism merry go round going

Big 4 keeps tourism merry go round going

Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort is keeping tourists happy with 100 powered sites available.

Magnums opens it's doors for 300 tourists

Tourists are lining up to stay at Magnums after they offered 300 beds tonight.

Magnums has 300 beds available for tourists.

Reef Gateway has the sizzle

PARTY: Andrew Bell, Carla Haskings, Mark Wilkins and Tennille Cockburn get pumped for the Cyclone Recovery Party.

THE Whitsunday community will have a chance to bond together.

ADF to wave goodbye to the Whitsundays

Members of the ADF will begin to bid farewell to the Whitsundays.

The army will soon bid farewell to the Whitsundays.

Local Partners

Big 4 keeps tourism merry go round going

Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort is keeping tourists happy with 100 powered sites available.

Elderly woman taken to hospital in stable condition

An elderly woman was taken to Proserpine hospital after a car accident late this afternoon.

A 72-year old is in stable condition.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Iggy's ego just got hammered

LESS than 5000 Australians have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single Mo Bounce, but the racy video has been watched 23 million times.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

40 Acres Of Paradise

60 Casswell Road, Proserpine 4800

House 5 2 1 $630,000

This fantastic property offers the perfect lifestyle for extended families or those seeking the serenity of nature with room to grow. This Grand Queenslander has...

Vendor Willing to Negotiate! Please Make an Offer

1229 Midge Point Road, Midge Point 4799

House 3 1 6 $370,000

Lifestyle property set on 5 fully fenced acres. This home is a solid brick cottage style residence and is set back from the road. Surrounded by low maintenance...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!