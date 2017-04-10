Tia escapes dingo encounter

AFTER enduring winds, floods and excessive damage, Whitsunday residents in rural areas are now having to contend with roaming dingoes.

A Strathdickie resident took to Facebook to warn of increased sightings and the moment Craig Stolte saw his beloved pet dog Tia chased away by five dingoes on Strathdickie Road he thought it was all over.

That was until he miraculously found her lying on his front verandah at 3.30am this morning as his son Josh woke up for a glass of water.

The four-year-old short-haired pointer dog returned almost untouched with only a few minor cuts on her nose.

Tia's escape took her on a long adventure yesterday, with her sighted at Plants Whitsunday, 8km away from home before Craig and Josh found her in a farmer's paddock on Strathdickie Road being chased away by the dingoes.

"I saw three dingoes on one side and two on the other bouncing along and thought this doesn't look good," Mr Stolte said.

"Next, we heard a bark and some commotion, we tried to get around but couldn't get through because of the trees and barbed wire and we couldn't get her, so I just thought, have faith, we don't know yet."

Mr Stolte described the re-union as "unbelievable".

"Everyone absolutely adores her she is a great little dog, brilliant little family dog," he said.

"It was just unbelievable, she came out unscathed and as good as gold, we checked her for ticks and everything and didn't find anything.

"So we gave her dinner and a drink of water and Josh said he was going back to bed and took her with him."

Mr Stolte said he planned to get in touch with Whitsunday Regional Council to discuss the possibility of setting dingo traps.