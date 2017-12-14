SAND artist Adrian Connor can now continue to wow the patrons of Airlie Beach Markets as an official small business owner.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved Mr Connor's permit last week.

"I now have a permit which enables me to operate Friday, Saturday, Sunday, cruise ship markets, weddings and workshops,” Mr Connor announced on his Facebook page on Friday December 8.

"This is going to enable me to do alot more sculptures, his iconic dragon sculpture will also feature alongside new work most weeks.

It takes Mr Connor roughly eight hours to create his go to fire breathing dragon sculpture, which can be seen most Saturdays at the Airlie Beach community markets.

Mr Connor was fined $240 back in October for camping in order to protect his work overnight.

"Unless I stay with my sculptures they get destroyed over night and without starting my sculptures the day before I don't have time to complete them for the markets, he said.”

Therefore the new permit was a very welcome tick of approval that will allow him to further grow the business.

Mr Connor's skills can be commissioned for events now as he operates as a small business under the name Whitsunday Sand Art.