Tide and wind set to deliver fish

MASSIVE MAC: Math Harris caught this Spanish mackerel at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

MASSIVE MAC: Math Harris caught this Spanish mackerel at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Reef

HUGE tides over the full moon made for challenging conditions over the last week prior to the winds picking up.

Finding areas in the back eddies of the main run of the tide was the best bet when fishing the bottom.

The sharks were active and keen to pounce on any hooked fish.

This weekend looks promising with winds forecast to ease.

Should be a good opportunity to head to the reef in search of a feed.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Rivers

THE local rivers have been fishing and crabbing very well over the previous weekend.

This will only get better as the tides ease.

Some quality barramundi have been caught, even though conditions weren't ideal.

After this bit of rain, fishing dirty water lines with bait nearby will be hot spots to find some feeding barramundi.

Lance Lowdon with a great spotted cod landed with A-One Fishing Charters in the Whitsundays this week.

Spots like these allow for a variety of techniques with both lures and baits.

Fishing gutters, drains and holes during the lower stages of the tides with plastics and vibes will add more barra and salmon to your catch for the day.

Live baiting the deeper holes and rock bars is producing some quality barra, salmon and quite a few fingermark and smaller jewfish.

Rockwalls

FISHING live baits of mullet, garfish or herring during the rising tide has been the key to catching some quality barramundi, mangrove jacks and fingermark bream.

Best spots are Whisper Bay, the Sailing Club and Port of Airlie.

Pilchards, strip baits and prawns are still producing some grunter.

Erin and Riley Applegate with their visiting cousins from Brisbane, Cody Moore and Jorden Moore, get some away from technology time at the Prossie River.

Spoons, plastics and vibes have been the lures to use to target many of the fish available off any of our rock walls.

Shute Harbour

IT HAS been a bit slow with the weather and lack of bait down there a the moment.

Once the windy conditions calm down, coral trout, sweetlip and tusk fish have been taking baits of pilchards and prawns.

Live baiting at night seems to be the go if you wish to target some barramundi, mangrove jacks and fingermark.

Please if you are fishing the rockwalls or Shute Harbour take your rubbish home with you, even if you see someone else's rubbish pick it up. If these areas are left in a dirty condition they will be closed off so please do the right thing.

Lance Lowdon with a nice cobia landed with A-One Fishing Charters.

Islands

THOSE who made the effort to head out to the islands were rewarded, fringing reefs producing the best numbers of fish with the bigger tides and less then ideal conditions.

Sweetlip, tusk fish and coral trout were plentiful and readily taking pilchards, strip baits, squid and soft plastics.

There weren't many opportunities to target fish in the deeper water but those crazy few who made the effort found nannygai, fingermark and jewfish chewing well on fresh local squid.

Tides will be more favourable for fishing in the coming week or so.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

NOT too many other locals have ventured out as the Dingo Beach boat ramp has been a vacant parking lot in recent days.

Gordon Carcary with a nice nannygai caught at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

It's not all doom and gloom though as the weather looks like it's coming good over the weekend allowing us all to get back out and have some fun.

Coral trout, sweetlip and other tasty reefies should be fair targets off the close in reefs.

Barramundi, mangrove jack, mud crabs and prawns will all be moving around up in the creeks.

For those wanting to travel a little further to Holbourne Island and the 'Shoals' there should be some nice large mouth nannygai on the chew.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing