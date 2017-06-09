Tides aligning for this weekend

Dominic Crisafi from Melbourne with an ice giant trevally he caught and released last week at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rock walls

BLUE salmon have started to show up around the rock walls taking live baits of garfish or herring. Peeled prawns and garfish fillets fished during the run in tide is still a very good way to catch a tasty feed of grunter. There is still quite a few mangrove jacks feeding around the rocks and pilchard baits should entice these fish.

Islands

THERE are good reports of reef fish being caught around the islands coral trout, sweetlip and blue tusk fish have been in good numbers. Taking pilchards, squid and strip baits in water around the 5-15 metre mark. If the water cleans up with the smaller tides the mackerel should start to bite a bit better. Trolling seems to be the best technique for chasing mackerel as it allows you to cover ground and find the fish. The weekend tides will be favourable for those wishing to fish the deeper water for red emperor and nannygai. Fishing squid baits could also see you hooked up to fingermark and Jew fish.

GREAT CATCH: Heath Kiernan with a cracker coral trout caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rivers

CRABS are still being caught in reasonable numbers. Checking pots regularly and moving them around the system will also help towards putting a few more crabs in the esky. Grunter and salmon have been the more active fish being caught in the rivers. Using prawn or mullet baits around rock bars and drains should provide a great feed. If barra are your target, going to the effort of catching live bait will be your best bet at hooking into one of these acrobatic fish.

Dam

PETER Faust Dam has been quiet over the last week. Trolling 5-8 metre divers as slow as possible is still producing some good barra. Venturing up into the sticks and working the shallow weed beds on the edges or amongst the trees should provide slightly better chances at finding some active fish. Looking for those warmer water areas that can be found in these back areas.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Michael Kimpton landed this monster of a GT in Hook Passage last week.

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

SOLID south-east trade winds have restricted fishing to mostly inshore and it looks like the same conditions are going to persist over the next few days. The shallow inshore reefs are still producing a few trout and good numbers of sweetlip. Try targeting the edges of reefs or rubble patches to single out the bigger lippers. The same sort of country is producing some good school mackerel. Trolling hard bodies or working plastics in a quick erratic fashion is bringing these fish undone.

Not too many reports of good fish coming from the estuaries but the muddies are making up for it.

Flathead and whiting are abundant off the beaches. Both the flatties and the whiting are responding to bait and lures although targeting whiting on lures can be a challenge. Make sure you're using long super light leaders to tempt a bite.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Rata Cameron with her first longtail tuna landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Reef

TOUGH conditions with the strong winds kept most away from the reef last week.

The weekend looks like it could be okay before the next period of strong winds.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing